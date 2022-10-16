TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

TechTarget Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $60.19 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.