Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

