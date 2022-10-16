Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 55

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Temenos Price Performance

TMSNY opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

