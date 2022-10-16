Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 58 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Temenos Stock Down 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

