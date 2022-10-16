Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.86. Tenaris shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 40,928 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Tenaris Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

