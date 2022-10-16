TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

