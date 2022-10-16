Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Down to $29.03

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $28.24. Ternium shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 599 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ternium Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

