Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.83

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.83 and last traded at $94.84, with a volume of 3042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

