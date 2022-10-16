Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tharisa Price Performance

OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Get Tharisa alerts:

About Tharisa

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.