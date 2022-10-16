Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Tharisa Price Performance
OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
About Tharisa
