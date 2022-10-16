The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $95.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

