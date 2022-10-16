The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $3.50

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SWIM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.93.

Latham Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Latham Group stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 243,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

