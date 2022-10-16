The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $80.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 362,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

