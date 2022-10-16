The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $670.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $766.56.

Equinix Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $505.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.71. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

