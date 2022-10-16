The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $82.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.