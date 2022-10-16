The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $82.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
Meritage Homes stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
