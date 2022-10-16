The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $144.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.6 %

CCI opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.80. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $124.82 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

