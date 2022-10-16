The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $74.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

