The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $125.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $199.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.