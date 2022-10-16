The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to Neutral

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
Shares of SNPTF stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
