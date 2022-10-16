The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Neutral

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZTE Stock Performance

ZTE stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZTE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

