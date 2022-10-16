The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.