The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Purchases $41,200.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $250,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lovesac Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $87.12.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
