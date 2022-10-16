The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Purchases $41,200.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $250,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

