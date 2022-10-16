The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGPPF stock opened at 9.35 on Friday.

Get The SPAR Group alerts:

About The SPAR Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Receive News & Ratings for The SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.