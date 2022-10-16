The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TD opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

