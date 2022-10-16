The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 24,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

