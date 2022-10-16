TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 5%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 3,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 552,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

