TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) versus Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Head-To-Head Comparison

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Risk and Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TMC the metals and Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 250.47%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92% Lithium N/A -132.24% -72.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.41) -2.61 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -5.75

Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Lithium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium

(Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.