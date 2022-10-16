TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$149.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.89.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$127.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.32.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

