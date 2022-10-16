TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$149.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.89.
TMX Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$127.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.32.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
