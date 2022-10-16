Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) PT Raised to 40,000.00

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Nomura cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Tokyo Electron Stock Performance
Tokyo Electron stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.
