Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 34,534 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,534 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.