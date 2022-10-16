Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Traeger Stock Down 8.2 %

COOK stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Traeger has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,966,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,966,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

