Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,209,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

