TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.6 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.55. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,110 shares of company stock worth $5,009,177. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.