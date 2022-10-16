Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 6.7%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 52,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 315,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.39 million during the quarter.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

