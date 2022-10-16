TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

