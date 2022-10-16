U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 129,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,882,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

