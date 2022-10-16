UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

