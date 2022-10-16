UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,359 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,202 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

