uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure Stock Performance

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock worth $868,032. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

