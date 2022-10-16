United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
United-Guardian Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ UG opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $26.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.