United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.49 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.04). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 138.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

