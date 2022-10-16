United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.49 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.83.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.04). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
