Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,181,000 after purchasing an additional 74,346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 160,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

About Uniti Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

