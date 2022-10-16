Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Director Sells $25,795.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Upland Software Price Performance
Upland Software stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
