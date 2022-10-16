Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Director Sells $25,795.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upland Software Price Performance

Upland Software stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

