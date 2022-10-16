Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.1%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Angel Oak Mortgage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 18.86% 3.50% Urban Edge Properties 21.07% 8.82% 3.10%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 3.68 $21.11 million ($3.53) -2.53 Urban Edge Properties $425.08 million 3.69 $102.69 million $0.78 17.12

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Angel Oak Mortgage and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 80.84%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

