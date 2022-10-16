USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 288,307 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of USNA opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $264.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

