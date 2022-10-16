Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPTS stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $30.59.
