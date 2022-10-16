Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 221 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

