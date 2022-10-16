Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 627 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $6,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.48 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile



New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

