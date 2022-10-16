Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

