Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after buying an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,556,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $139.10 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

