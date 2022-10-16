Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,331 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,444 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 33.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,049,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TELUS by 457.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,801,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TU. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of TU opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 97.17%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

